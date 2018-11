King Saul, King David and Aliyah to Israel The King Saul Syndrome and the King David Effect are challenging the Aliyah Process. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Yoni Kempinski Largest French aliyah in history Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the Aliyah Trail process from the perspective of the proto-archetype characters of King Saul and King David and how it effects adjustment to living in Israel as well as recovery from the onslaught of assimilation.



Loading....





More Arutz Sheva videos:



top