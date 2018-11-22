Bennett hits back at Yair Golan. 'Israel needs to start winning'

Bennett responds after General Yair Golan accuses him of 'weakening the IDF and the State of Israel'.

Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett hit back at General Yair Golan after the IDF officer alleged that "he weakens the army and the State of Israel".

Bennett tweeted on Thursday that "the only thing that should interest us all is that Israel returns to winning. That our enemies will once again be afraid to send 530 rockets on Israeli citizens."

Golan, who is on retirement vacation from the IDF, had criticized Bennett earlier this week for his allegations that the IDF's legal advisors were hurting the army's ability to fight.

“The legal issue never prevented commanders from acting in the field," responded Golan in a radio interview. "Minister Naftali Bennett weakens the army and the State of Israel. It’s a pity he expressed himself as he did, maybe it’s good for his electorate … It’s very sad.”

Bennett had said at a press conference on Mondy that "our soldiers are more afraid of the military advocate general than they are of [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar.".