CBS walks back claim Hamas rockets were fired at IDF targets

The CBS news outlet issued a correction to a report which claimed that the barrage of nearly 500 rockets fired by terrorists from Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip last week was directed at "military targets."

Last week, CBS anchor Anne-Marie Green stated on-air that “Palestinians have fired hundreds of rockets at Israel's military" during a report on the resignation of former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

A number of private homes were struck by rockets during the two-day barrage, causing over 50 injuries and the death of a resident of the Palestinian Authority during a rocket strike in Ashkelon.

Green issued a correction following complaints from the Committee for Accuracy in Mideast Reporting (CAMERA).

“In a report on November 14 we said that Palestinians had fired hundreds of rockets at Israel’s military,” she said Wednesday. “In fact, the rockets were fired into Israel, including several cities and civilian targets.”