General Eyal Zamir to be deputy IDF chief of staff

General Eyal Zamir to be appointed deputy IDF chief of staff. Zamir was seen as Netanyahu's favorite for military's top job.

The IDF announced that General Eyal Zamir will be the next deputy chief of staff, beating out General Nitzan Alon to be the military's second in command.

Zamir will replace General Aviv Kochavi, who is slated to be the next chief of staff when Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot's term ends.

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised Zamir as "a highly accomplished officer who is expected to help the chief of staff-designate, Maj. Gen. Kochavi, to lead the IDF to new heights".

Both Zamir and Alon were candidates in the race to replace Eizenkot but were passed over by former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Zamir had spent the majority of his military career in the Armoured Corps and had previously headed the Southern Command. Zamir also served as Prime Minister Netanyahu's military secretary in 2012 and was reportedly the prime minister's favorite candidate to succeed Eizenkot.