China: 5 dead after car plows into crowd of children

Driver switches lanes, rams into line of children crossing street in front of their school in northeastern China in deadly crash.

Five people were killed and eighteen injured when a car plowed into a crowd of children outside an elementary school in northeastern China, state media reported.

Security footage captured the moment when a line of children crossing the street in front of the school in the coastal city of Huludao in Liaoning province were struck. The car switched lanes and swerved into the children.

It is unclear whether the crash was deliberate or an accident. The driver has been arrested and the crash is under investigation.