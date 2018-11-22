Israeli teenager rushed to hospital - after eating candy bar

An Israeli teenager was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon, after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to a chocolate candy bar she ate at school.

The victim, a 15-year-old Israeli girl from central Israel, apparently suffered the allergic reaction from the chocolate bar’s dairy ingredients.

Emergency medical teams were called to the scene, and treated the girl before evacuating her to the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center (previously known as Assaf Harofeh Hospital) in Tzrifin in central Israel.

The girl was evacuated in serious condition, but hospital staff managed to stabilize her condition. She is currently unconscious and is hooked up to a breathing machine in the hospital’s intensive care ward.

“When we got there, we saw a girl roughly 15 years of age partially conscious after developing a severe allergic reaction, apparently to milk,” said MDA paramedic Esther Packer and senior paramedic Yonatan Marzioni. “The school staff told us gave her first aid, including use of an EpiPen injection. We provided her with advanced life-saving medical treatment… on the way [to the hospital] she responded to the treatment and her condition began to stabilize.”