Beit Shemesh Mayor in difficult negotiations with Degel

Three weeks after local elections, Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch is holding stubborn negotiations with Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah before their joining the coalition.

While the Agudat Yisrael front is making progress in negotiations, with Degel Hatorah negotiations are not progressing significantly.

Local Degel Hatorah Chairman Shmuel Greenberg was quoted today in the Mishpacha magazine as saying that if the party of Lithuanian Orthodox Judaism does not receive portfolios according to their relative size, they will not hesitate to sit in the opposition.

On Tuesday, Bloch officially took office. She opened her first day at the cemetery in Kiryat Gat, where her parents are buried.

Even before the official change ceremony Bloch went in the morning hours to volunteer in the road safety guards at a crosswalk in the haredi Heftsiba neighborhood and later visited secular and haredi educational institutions in the city.

After actually taking office, Bloch arrived at city hall and there, at an official change-of-guard ceremony city leadership was handed over by outgoing Mayor Moshe Abutbul.