Deri bans Hamas terrorist from leaving country

Hamas operative will not be able to leave country as Minister convinced departure liable to cause substantial damage to state security.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signed a decree prohibiting the departure of senior Hamas terrorist Mohammed Fawzi Suleiman Arnout from Israel.

According to intelligence presented to Minister Deri, Arnout was a senior Hamas operative for many years, whose trips abroad were used to promote terrorist activity.

Minister Deri was convinced that Arnout's departure from Israel was liable to cause substantial damage to state security and therefore prohibited his exit.

The order is valid for six months. Minister Deri has in recent years extended orders prohibiting Muhammad Arnout's departure from Israel.