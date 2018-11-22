Watch: Man arrested after alleged 'anti-Semitic rant' on flight

Man arrested at airport in Atlanta after allegedly 'uttering anti-Semitic words' on flight from Washington DC.

A man on a Delta Airlines flight from Washington DC to Atlanta was arrested by police upon landing following an alleged “anti-Semitic tirade” during the flight.

The man was arrested by Atlanta police on Wednesday night at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, NBC affiliate WXIA-TV reported.

"Preliminary information indicates that while in flight to Atlanta a male began uttering anti-Semitic words to passengers aboard the aircraft," Atlanta police said, according to NBC News. "When the flight arrived at the gate the male continued the disturbance and refused to provide officers with identification."

Another passenger later posted footage of the man being arrested at the airport. In the post, it was claimed that the man “went on an anti-Semitic tirade” and demanded “all Jews raise their hands” so he could “identify them.”

The man, identified by police as David Toaff of Washington DC, can be seen in the video wildly trying to break free from police. “I’m not a bad person,” Toaff says.

“There was a white guy with blue eyes and he looked just like Trump. He’s a Nazi!” he shouts. “What did I do wrong?”

“You’re a Nazi,” a bystander responds.

Police continue to try to soothe Toaff, who continues to struggle before apparently being handcuffed and led through the door.

“Incredible work by Atlanta police,” the passenger who posted the video concludes.

According to WXIA-TV, Toaff was brought to Clayton County Jail and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct following his arrest.

Notably, Toaff appears to be wearing a tallit, the four-cornered garment worn by Jews during prayer, in the footage of his arrest.