Winter returns, police warn of floods

Rains to begin this morning, decreasing on Saturday. Police warn of floods in south and east.

Intermittent rains will begin this morning in the north and center of the country, and there may be local thunderstorms. In the southern and eastern rivers there is a slight fear of floods. Temperatures will drop.

By noon precipitation will diminish and become local, but at night rains will strengthen again and descend occasionally on the coastal plain accompanied by thunderstorms.

Tomorrow it will rain in most parts of the country accompanied by thunderstorms. In the southern and eastern rivers and on the coastal plain there is a fear of flooding. There will be an additional drop in temperatures that will be lower than normal for the season.

On Saturday morning rain will continue, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms in most parts of the country. In the southern and eastern rivers there is fear of floods. During the day rains will diminish. Temperatures will be lower than usual for the season.

On Sunday local rain is still possible, mostly light, from the north of the country to the Negev. Temperatures will rise slightly.

"According to the meteorological forecast, the southern region is expected to undergo a rainy weather system and there is fear of floods in the eastern and southern rivers," the police said.