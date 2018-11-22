Initiative for MKs to conduct surprise inspections at IDF bases

Jewish Home Knesset faction Chairwoman MK Shuli Moalem Rafaeli, who is a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, appealed today to committee Chairman MK Avi Dichter to conduct surprise inspection visits at IDF bases.

The letter was sent by Mualem-Refaeli following harsh allegations made by former Commissioner of Soldiers' Complaints Major General (res.) Yitzhak Brick, about the situation in the IDF's emergency warehouses. Brick had alleged that "the IDF's condition is worse than it was at the time of the Yom Kippur War."

"The Commissioner...raises serious allegations regarding preparedness and fitness in the special services, lack of manpower, and above all charges that senior IDF officers are consciously reporting things that are not true to us, members of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee," wrote Mualem to Dichter.

She writes, "Due to their severity, it is to be hoped that his words are incorrect. Otherwise, one wonders whether Israel's failure to carry out a large-scale operation in Gaza is related to the defects he has pointed out.

"In light of this, as a body that supervises the work of the defense establishment, including the Israel Defense Forces, we must examine these matters in depth. Therefore, I call upon you to make a series of surprise visits to the various IDF bases on behalf of the Committee, so that we will be able to examine his claims closely. Accordingly, we will be able to demand that the flaws be corrected as needed, inter alia, even if these are personal conclusions regarding officers who have consciously given incorrect reports," wrote Mualem Refaeli.