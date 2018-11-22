Bennett: 'Excess legalization' preventing capture of terrorist

Minister publishes letter received by attorney representing Shevach family as case in point as to why Barkan terrorist still not captured.

Education Minister and Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett doubled down on his criticism of the IDF’s “excess legalization” in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

On Monday, while announcing that his party would remain in the coalition, Bennett had leveled harsh criticism against legal constrictions on soldiers in the IDF, which he suggested were hampering soldiers’ ability to achieve operational results.

"We impose legal and perceptual restraints on our soldiers," he said, adding that "our soldiers are more afraid of prosecutors than of Yahya Sinwar."

"We have moved from acting decisively against the enemy to containing the enemy."

Though the remarks drew criticism from senior figures such as the Attorney General, IDF Chief of Staff, and Prime Minister, Bennett has since remained unapologetic for his remarks.

This morning, Bennett took his assertion a step further, applying it to the instance of the terrorist who murdered two at a factory in the Barkan Industrial Park last month, noting that the terrorist has still not been caught after the passage of “so much time.”

In a question-and-answer format, Bennett wrote on Facebook:

“Q: Why has so much time passed and the terrorist murderer from Barkan has still not been caught?

A: Because there are collaborators helping him to hide.

Q: The collaborators are not afraid to help him?

A: Apparently not.

Q: Why?

A: Because they know that if they are caught, their houses will not be demolished.”

As a case in point, Bennett attached a letter from the office of the head of Central Command to the attorney representing the family of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in January in a drive-by shooting terror attack near the Samaria community of Havat Gilad. The letter was written in response to an inquiry from the family as to why the houses of those who helped one of the terrorists hide following the attack have not been demolished.

The letter responded that such an action does “not meet legal criteria.”

“An excess of legalization endangers Israel,” Bennett concluded.