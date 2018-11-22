Report: Hamas fears Israeli assassination attempt on its leaders

Leaders of Hamas' military wing reportedly evacuated suddenly this week amid fears that Israel was set to attack headquarters.

Hamas is reportedly on high alert amid fears of an Israeli assassination attempt on its leaders, according to the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed Arabic-language newspaper based in London.

The report this morning, Thursday, claimed that leaders of Hamas’ military wing were suddenly evacuated from their headquarters earlier this week, apparently out of fear that Israel would strike the building.

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference Wednesday morning, Housing Minister Yoav Galant asserted that Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s "days are numbered."

“He won't end his life in an old-age-home," Galant elaborated.

Similarly, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said at the conference that Israel “must move from defense to offense in the fight against Hamas in Gaza." He explained that doing so “means targeted killings of the terrorist leaders of Hamas' military wing. And it means being willing to capture and hold the Gaza Strip, until we dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.”

"Today we're closer than ever since the disastrous Disengagement plan to being forced to recapture parts or all of the Gaza Strip,” he added. "If that is the only way we can guarantee long-term quiet and security for our citizens, then that is what we will do.”