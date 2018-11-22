Report: Trump postponed publication of 'Deal of the Century'

PA newspaper claims Trump postponed publication of his peace plan to Feb. 2019, after Netanyahu conveyed messages to the US administration.

The Palestinian Authority Al-Quds newspaper reported on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had postponed the publication of his "Deal of the Century" peace plan until February 2019.



According to the report, Trump rejected the publication of his plan for a political settlement between Israel and the Palestinians so as not to "embarrass" Netanyahu in the face of Naftali Bennett with demands for concessions to the Palestinians, after the minister decided not to resign and prevented early elections.



According to a source familiar with the details, Netanyahu conveyed messages to the American administration on the matter.

Yesterday, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) cast doubt on the prospects for a lasting peace with the upcoming White House Mideast peace plan, calling the much-anticipated plan a “waste of time”.

Speaking at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference Wednesday morning, Shaked expressed was pessimism regarding the chances for President Donald Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ to secure a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

"I think that the gap between the Israelis and Palestinians is much too big to be bridged,” said Shaked.

“Personally, I think [the Trump peace plan] is a waste of time. I want peace like anyone else, but right now it’s a waste of time."