Avi Zimmerman takes Ariel's case to the world

Meet the executive director of the Ariel Foundation, who tells Ariel's story to people all over the world.

Ariel is a town in Samaria known for its diversity and acceptance. It is also the home of the newest of Israel's eight accredited universities, Ariel University.

Meet Avi Zimmerman, who now serves as the executive director of the Ariel Foundation, and who tells Ariel's story to people all over the world.

Tune in to hear what Avi has to say about accepting support from Christian communities, about why the Arabic PhD students have to keep a low profile (it's not what you think), about the BDS movement, about the Israeli artists' boycott of the Ariel Cultural Center, and about making a difference in the world and in one's own community.