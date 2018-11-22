PA journalists call for boycott of Eurovision in Israel

Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate says holding Eurovision in Israel "violates the rights of the Palestinians".

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate on Wednesday called for a boycott of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Israel, Maariv reported.

In a letter to the European Broadcasting Union, the Syndicate which is based in Ramallah and made up mostly of Fatah members, wrote that Eurovision “may be held in Jerusalem, or in any other part of occupied Palestine, and it violates the rights of the Palestinians - with an emphasis on their right to self-determination.”

According to Maariv, copies of the letter were also sent to the International Union of Journalists and the European Union of Journalists.

Israel won the right to host Eurovision in 2019 after Netta Barzilai’s victory in this year’s edition of the song contest with her song “Toy”.

The contest will actually be held in Tel Aviv next May and will operate under the slogan “Dare to Dream”.

Ever since Israel won the right to host next year’s contest, there have been repeated calls for a boycott of the event.

One such call came from the Palestinian Authority (PA) “culture minister”, who said that holding the Eurovision in Israel “whitewashes the Israeli occupation” and its violations against the Palestinian people.

In addition, a group of more than 100 artists, including former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters and British composer Brian Eno, published an open letter in the British Guardian newspaper in which they called for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 if it is held in Israel.

Despite the repeated calls for a boycott, 42 countries have confirmed participation in the 2019 contest. They include Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom.