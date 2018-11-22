Iran blasts 'fruitless and senseless' US sanctions

Iran’s foreign ministry denounced US sanctions imposed following discovery of Iranian-Russian network that money to Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday denounced the latest US Treasury sanctions that were imposed on the country the day before.

“These fruitless, senseless and ineffective sanctions... will undoubtedly never achieve the desired outcome of their designers and enforcers,” it said, according to Arab News.

“Sooner or later they will become aware of the futility of their schemes,” said the foreign ministry.

The statement came a day after Washington slapped fresh sanctions on Tehran after uncovering an Iranian-Russian network that sent millions of barrels of oil to Syria and hundreds of millions of dollars to indirectly fund the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist groups.

The US Treasury said in a statement that Tehran, “working with Russian companies, provides millions of barrels of oil to the Syrian government” of President Bashar Al-Assad.

“The Assad regime, in turn, facilitates the movement of hundreds of millions of US dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — Quds Force for onward transfer to Hamas and Hezbollah,” it added.

Tuesday’s move came amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Also on Wednesday, senior Iranian commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh threatened that US bases in Afghanistan, the UAE and Qatar, and US aircraft carriers in the Gulf were within range of Iranian missiles.

"They are within our reach and we can hit them if they (Americans) make a move. Our land-to-sea missiles have a range of 700 km (450 miles) ... and the US aircraft carriers are our targets," he warned.