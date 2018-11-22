Danon: Israeli entrepreneurship is on the map

With majority of 137 member states, resolution put forth by Israel aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and development adopted by UN.

With the support of a majority of 137 UN member states, a resolution put forth by the Permanent Mission of Israel, promoting entrepreneurship and development, was adopted at the United Nations on Wednesday.

The Israel-led resolution on sustainable development through entrepreneurship was adopted in the United Nations Second Committee on Development.

Through this resolution, the UN calls upon member states to support and provide tools to the younger generations so that they can find and create innovative solutions to global issues; promote the involvement of people with disabilities in the workplaces; assist small and medium-sized businesses; promote social entrepreneurship; prevent gender based discrimination and more.

The Arab countries comprised the main opposition to the proposed resolution. The Qatari representative asked member states "not to support this resolution because Israel violates the rights of the Palestinians". The Austrian representative, speaking on behalf of the European Union said, "It is unfortunate that there is no consensus on a decision so important due to political reasons."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon stated, “Israeli entrepreneurship not only represents an international example of success in innovation, but it is also a bridge between countries. Israel’s resolution puts the values of Israeli entrepreneurship on the map and will promote global development”