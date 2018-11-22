Chief Justice rebukes Trump, who responds

Chief Justice John Roberts says there are no Obama judges or Trump judges. Trump: You do indeed have 'Obama judges'.

US President Donald Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts had a back-and-forth on Wednesday, which began when Roberts issued a rare rebuke of the president's disparaging remarks about federal judges, CNN reports.

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said in a statement, responding to comments Trump made earlier in the week criticizing the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

"What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for," he added.

Trump later fired back on Twitter, indicating that he stood by his comments from the previous day that prompted Roberts' statement.

"Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have 'Obama judges,' and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an 'independent judiciary,' but if it is why......" Trump tweeted.

Several minutes later, he continued, ".....are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security - these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!"

Roberts' comment had come in response to an inquiry from The Associated Press asking him about the comment made by Trump on Tuesday. The president had slammed the 9th US Circuit after a judge from the Northern District of California -- where cases get appealed to the 9th Circuit -- issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration from barring migrants who cross into the US illegally from seeking asylum.

"It's a disgrace when every case gets filed in the 9th Circuit," Trump said as part of a lengthy criticism of the court. "That's not law. Every case in the 9th Circuit we get beaten and then we end up having to go to the Supreme Court like the travel ban and we won. Every case, no matter where it is, they file is practically, for all intents and purposes, they file it in what's called the 9th Circuit. This was an Obama judge. I'll tell you what, it's not going to happen like this anymore."

Roberts, who then-President George W. Bush tapped to lead the Supreme Court, is the highest authority in the federal judiciary, and his remark was a rare direct response to the head of the Executive Branch.

Trump has been a frequent critic of the 9th Circuit. A few months into his presidency, he said he was considering breaking up the circuit that covers a slew of Western states and Guam.

Several of his most controversial policies have been held up by judges there, including a ruling last year that barred the government from prohibiting refugees that have formal assurances from resettlement agencies or are in the US Refugee Admissions Program from entering the US.