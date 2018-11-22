Watch: Happy Thanksgiving from PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Netanyahu wishes Americans a Happy Thanksgiving. "We count our blessing of having this extraordinary friendship with the US."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday released a video in which he wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated in the US on Thursday.

“Happy Thanksgiving to our great friends — the people of America. Thanksgiving is a great time to be with your family and your loved ones, to rejoice, to count your blessings,” the prime minister said in the video which was published on both his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“We count our blessing of having this extraordinary friendship with the United States of America. We give thanks to that every day,” added Netanyahu.

“Happy Thanksgiving to you all,” he concluded.