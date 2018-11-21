'BDS harms Palestinians more than us'

During the Diplomatic Conference of the Jerusalem Post, a panel was held on the subject of BDS and its economic implications for Israel.

The panel was attended by the head of the initiatives department at the Ministry of Strategic Affairs Ron Brumer, head of the Efrat Regional Council and head of the Yesha Council's foreign relations department Oded Revivi, Ashraf Jabbari, a Palestinian Arab businessman and Lipsky CEO Yehuda Cohen.

Revivi noted that "there is the famous example of a soda factory that was in Judea and Samaria and hundreds of Palestinians were working there, and now that the plant has moved to the other side of the Green Line, they have been fired."

"The BDS movement did not celebrate because they understood that hundreds of Palestinians lost their livelihood. We are more resistant than the Palestinians, and in fact, the BDS is more harmful to the Palestinians," explained Revivi.

Yehuda Cohen said that "if the BDS succeeds, we will not be able to continue living in our region. Work brings hope, a boycott brings suffering, so I continue to work and try to empower the industrial zone."

Ashraf Jabbari estimated that the BDS organizations will not succeed in causing a broad impact. "We live in the same place, [as we have] since 1967. We live in the same areas, Palestinians and Jews work together in Barkan, Efrat and other places, and I believe that we will succeed in the end. I am not afraid to say this thing: In our territory, there is no chance for anyone to break our relations, the relations between Israelis and Palestinians living together in Judea and Samaria."

Yesha Council Chairman Hananel Dorni, who participated in the conference, added that "the settlement in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley is concerned with the development of the region in industry, economy, water infrastructure, transportation and electricity for the benefit of all residents of the region, including the Arabs. The BDS movement is motivated by anti-Semitic motives to harm the State of Israel, but actually harms the Arabs. Economic development creates better neighborly relations, and actual peace will emerge from the economic interests derived from the territory."