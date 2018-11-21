Brother of Barkan terrorist to remain in prison

Court orders remand of brother of murderer of 2 at Barkan industrial zone extended until end of proceedings against him.

The military court ordered the continued detention of the brother of the perpetrator of the terrorist attack in the Barkan industrial district last month. The brother will remain in prison until the end of the proceedings against him.

The court also extended the detention of the terrorist's mother until March, when he will again discuss the extension of her detention.

Ziv Hajabi and Kim Levengrod-Yechezkel were murdered during the brutal attack. The murderer, Ashraf Na'alwa from the village of Shweika, remains at large.

Rafi Yehezkel-Levengrod, the father of Kim, said in response to the decision: "In light of the facts, we demand the demolition of the terrorist's house to the ground without delay."

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, which assists the families of the victims, praised the court's decision and said that "Islamic terrorism is growing in a greenhouse that includes society and the family. Indeed, there is a need to handle the terrorist's environment and habitat. The terrorist's family knew about his intentions and did not prevent the attack, and thus they were accomplices to the terrible murder."

"We welcome the decision to hold the brother and mother for a long time. We will continue to accompany the families of those murdered over the course of the trial and to reach discussions with them in order to ensure that there will be no concessions to terrorism."

Last week, the Judge Advocate General's Office filed indictments against the mother and brothers of the terrorist for failing to to inform authorities of Na'alwa's intentions to carry out the attack. Among other things, his mother knew that the terrorist had weapons and that he was training to carry out the attack and Na'alwa told her two weeks prior to the shooting that he planned on becoming a "martyr".