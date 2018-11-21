Liberman: Glad not to have MK Odeh sitting next to me

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman spoke Wednesday afternoon at the Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference about the switching of seats in the Knesset plenum so that he would not have to sit next to the chairman of the Joint Arab List faction now that he is in the opposition again.

"I think that today I have a better neighbor. It's something new for me to come to the Knesset to vote, to take part in discussions, but it's also a nice experience, and it's good not to see Ayman Odeh on my left," Liberman said.

He also criticized Culture Minister Miri Regev and her remarks against Benny Gantz. "There's a very strange phenomenon here. Miri Regev served under Benny Gantz for years and did not say a word."

"I think we have to talk about policy and ideas, but not to attack personally, I do not agree with this phenomenon, it's strange to me," Liberman said.

Liberman also spoke about his reasons for resigning as Defense Minister. "What we saw last week was really a capitulation to terror. Transferring $15 million in cash to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and agreeing to a cease-fire with Hamas terrorists after southern Israel fired 500 rocket strikes on our towns and villages. It was too much more me."

"I did not have any other choice but to submit my resignation," he added.