Rabbi Ben-Dahan: Back to work with full force

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan summarized the past week and its significant political developments.



Ben-Dahan responded, among other things, to the day when it was not clear whether the prime minister was appointing him again as deputy defense minister, an appointment that automatically expired after Liberman resigned.



"There were unpleasant moments, but I continued to work even on the day the prime minister did not continue my term of office, and I continued to hold discussions at the Kirya into the night," Ben-Dahan said. “Now that the government approved my appointment, I continue on my remaining projects with full force.”

"I intend to start work on a Huwara and El-Aroub bypass roads in the next few months, and work on the Qalandiya crossing, and efforts to equalize the legislation that concerns the residents of Judea and Samaria," he said. “I also want to complete some benefits for reservists.”



Which boss is better, Liberman or Netanyahu?



"Both are good. I had good cooperation with Liberman. I believe that with Netanyahu I can expand the powers. It depends on Netanyahu, and I would be happy to receive more authority."

What is your position on the "Jewish Home" remaining in the government?



"My point of departure and that of the members of the Jewish home is that the defense minister should be Naftali Bennett and we have to make a change and refresh the system, and Bennett knows how to do it. Since Netanyahu did not accept this position and appointed himself defense minister, we decided in a courageous and responsible step that the State of Israel is more important, and decided to remain in the government and give backing to the prime minister."



Did the Jewish House voters want you to stay?



"There is no doubt that most voters are happy with the move we made."

Will a coalition of 61 MKs survive?



"I think so. If we show responsibility and there is coalition discipline and the MKs do not go abroad, we will hold on and bring more good laws to the people of Israel. This is a good government that must complete its term of office."