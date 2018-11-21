50% of Israelis don't want haredi neighbors

Survey shows half of Israeli Jews would not want to live near haredim.

Half of all non-haredi Jews in Israel would want to avoid living near haredi neighbors, according to a poll on tolerance and coexistence in Israel.

The Shiluv -i2r Research Institute conducted a survey on behalf of Kan, The Israel Broadcasting Corporation, for a Youtube UPLOAD Network Series video.

UPLOAD is a new network will consist of four episodes on Youtube that is directed by Barak Heiman.

Respondents were asked to what extent they would avoid living near people from different backgrounds than them.

Roughly half of the respondents questioned in the survey said they would not want to have haredi neighbors. A quarter of that group said it would be "very disturbing" for them to live near haredi neighbors.

Residents of northern Israel were most likely to say they would be 'very disturbed' by having haredi neighbors, with 29% saying such a situation would be very problematic for them.

By way of comparison, 81% of respondents said that they would be reluctant to live near a convicted felon who had been released from prison. Thirty-seven percent of the same group said they would be "very disturbed" to do so.

The poll surveyed 500 non-haredi Israeli Jews ages 18 and up.