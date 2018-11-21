Leftist Knesset conference: Evacuate Hevron Jews First

The Knesset will hold a special convention of leftist Knesset Members and organization operatives under the title "Hevron First", the purpose of which is to call to evacuate the Jewish community from the City of the Patriarchs.

"For 50 years now, a handful of settlers in the very heart of the Palestinian population in Hevron have been leading the government to impose a cruel, physical, and legal separation regime on the Palestinian population," Yediot Ahronot quoted the invitation to the conference: "Hundreds of soldiers are sent by the government to carry out the separation. In fact, huge budgets are invested in favor of the same handful at the expense of the public, and the friction between the populations leads to a destructive reality of violence, extreme incidents such as the Baruch Goldstein massacre, the Elor Azaria affair, and the loss of human life - among both Jews and Palestinians."

The conference is being held at the initiative of MKs Ayman Odeh and Dov Khenin from the Joint Arab List and MK Michal Rozin (Meretz). Members of Breaking the Silence, Peace Now, Yesh Din, and B'Tselem were invited to the event, led by the organization's director.

According to the three organizers, "the settlement in Hevron is an expression of an extreme government policy that pours huge budgets and endangers human life in order to strengthen and preserve a handful of extremist settlers."

To prevent the possibility of the Knesset Speaker canceling the conference, its definition was changed from a "conference" to a "meeting", as while a conference must be approved by the Chairman, a meeting does not and can be held without approval.