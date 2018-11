Stairway to Heaven vs. Dust in the Wind: Who are Yaakov & Esav? Kislev and the Clash of Cultures: Seeing is Believing, or Believing is Seeing? Rabbi Chaim Richman and Yitschak Reuven,

Flash 90 Heaven and Earth This week's epic edition of Temple Talk welcomes Rabbi Richman back from his American speaking tour. Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Richman join up again in their inimitable style, sharing amazing insights into the spiritual dimensions of the month of Kislev, and deep Torah knowledge that helps us to understand the nature of the personalities of Yaakov and Esav, drawing extensively from the Torah portions in which these two unlikely twins make their appearance.



