Psagot Winery products will not be labeled

Court in France accepts appeal of Israeli winery, orders freezing of EU directive to mark products manufactured in Judea and Samaria.

A court in France accepted the appeal of the Psagot Winery against the EU directive to label products manufactured in Judea and Samaria throughout Europe, Hadashot TV reported on Tuesday.

The Court ordered the French Economy Ministry to freeze the implementation of the EU directives regarding product labeling.

The Court also ordered that the matter be referred for further discussion in the European Court of Justice.

The achievement against the EU directive, which was accompanied by a broad campaign by the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement, is credited to Psagot Winery which conducted the campaign on its own and without the involvement or support of the State of Israel.