Watch: Gilo stabbing suspect surrenders

Stabbing suspect turns self in to police as victim recovers.

The terrorist who turned himself in

Border police units this evening arrested the suspect in today's stabbing attack near Har Gilo, Jerusalem.

The suspect was arrested after giving himself up while units searched for him.

A 30-year-old man was lightly injured in this afternoon's stabbing incident, and police and IDF sought to determine whether the attack was politically or criminally motivated.

The stabber fled the scene as MDA teams gave initial treatment to the victim. They evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center where he is being treated for internal injury.

Following the stabbing incident at the entrance to Beit Jala near Mount Gilo in Jerusalem, Israel Police concluded the attack was motivated by "a nationalistic background". Religious motivation for murder attacks is subsumed within the political category and is generally downplayed in government and media.