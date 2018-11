Accident near Kesem interchange between truck and private vehicle; two passengers killed. Police called to scene, road blocked to traffic.

Two people were killed a short time ago in an accident between a private car and a truck on Route 6 north, near the Kesem interchange. Their death was determined on the spot.

Magen David Adom and police forces were summoned to the scene and firefighters were called to extract the injured from the vehicles.

The road was blocked due to the accident from Highway 5 at Kesem interchange to Highway 6 northbound. Police ask drivers to use alternative routes.