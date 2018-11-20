'Elor is our child, even if he sinned'

Journalist Ben Dror Yemini says chief of staff was wrong in his conduct in the Azariya affair, Israel needs plan for Gaza.

Journalist Ben Dror Yemini believed that the assumption that Israel emerged weak from last week's conflagration with the Gaza Strip is wrong.

"If there had been a 10-day operation and 50,000 Palestinians would have been killed in Gaza, they would still have been celebrating - because they have the so-called culture of death. Unfortunately, in radical jihad it does good. Despite the destruction and devastation they celebrate," Yemini said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

According to him, a clear Israeli plan must be formulated regarding the conduct of the Gaza Strip. "There is really no real political plan for Gaza, and it is not certain that Hamas will agree to anything, but Israel has to be the initiator, and if they refuse, our situation will only be better."

Ben Dror Yemini also referred to the Elor Azariya affair - and criticizes the conduct of Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

"I do not accept what Azariya did, but I do not accept Eisenkot's statement that he is not our child," Yemini explains.

He added that "Elor is our child, even if he was wrong, he is also a sinner and a crime, and we have to condemn this act and to clarify this is our child - we brought him into these circumstances that cause these situations - and this the chief of staff did not say and I regret so."