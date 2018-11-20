Beautiful Binyamin vacation spots trump Airbnb discrimination

New Binyamin Council head in original response to international website decision to remove apartments and guest houses in Judea and Samaria.

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Gantz invites all those who abhor discrimination and racism and who love to travel and vacation to spend time in Binyamin region Bed & Breakfast inns.

Gantz published a video in response to Airbnb that decided yesterday to remove bed & breakfasts in apartments of Judea and Samaria residents.

"The company didn't choose to boycott for instance China or Pakistan apartments - countries where, in contrast to Israel, there are serious human rights violations - which proves beyond doubt that there's a racist decision that discriminates against Jews living in their homeland."

The Binyamin Regional Council began fighting the decision yesterday, and bed & breakfast owners were interviewed in all the international media, as in the Israeli media.

The council head today encouraged tourists to take advantage of an excellent way to oppose the boycott and reserve a place in one of Judea and Samaria's tranquil and breathtaking vacation spots.