MKs not to fly because of narrow coalition

Coalition chairman MK David Amsalem (Likud) and opposition leader MK Yoel Hasson (Zionist Union) announced on Tuesday evening the cancellation of official flights of MKs abroad due to the ongoing political crisis.

The significance of the decision is that official delegations of MKs who were supposed to participate in international forums will not leave, and Knesset Members are forbidden to travel abroad.

Two delegations that were supposed to leave in the next few days, one for Brussels and the other for Romania, have already been canceled due to the joint decision. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein updated the decision and approved it.

The background to the decision is the fragile state of the 61-member coalition that remained after the resignation of Yisrael Beiteinu, which lost its vote in the Knesset plenum yesterday.

Following the loss and against the background of the opposition's announcement of the cancellation of all the Knesset budget cuts, the coalition was forced to announce a general mobilization in which the cancellation of the delegations was also announced.