Conference of European Rabbis meets Israeli Government

Conference of European Rabbis visits Knesset to discuss far-right in Europe, plan to appoint ambassador to 'tackle far-right extremism'.

The Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) visited the Knesset to discuss the rise of the far-right in Europe and are set to announce its plan appoint an ambassador to "tackle far-right extremism".

Some responsibilities of the ambassador will be to:

Coordinate all CER activity regarding far-right extremism;

Engage with leading politicians and stakeholders on these matters;

Liaise with other European Jewish groups regarding the far-right;

Create an enduring manifesto against far-right extremism that can be used by governments, organizations, and advocacy groups.

Speaking of the initiative, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said: “By appointing an ambassador specifically for the campaign against far-right ideologies and extremism, the CER recognizes that this is not a threat that can be ignored.

“That one man can enter a synagogue, a peaceful place for reflection, prayer, and repentance, and create such terror is alarming. We cannot allow the hateful ideology that encouraged the gunman’s action to flourish. The new ambassador will bring together leading politicians and stakeholders from across Europe to make sure that we are equipped to take action against the far-right.”

At the Knesset the Conference of European Rabbis met Diaspora and Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein. The Standing Committee shared their opinion on various projects the Diaspora Ministry is funding as well as practical applications based on experiences in the rabbis' communities.

The Standing Committee will continue meeting over the coming days with President Rivlin and ambassadors from various European countries.