Shaked: Very difficult to manage a coalition of 61

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) is not optimistic that the current narrow coalition of 61 MKs will last until the next elections about a year from now.

"There are a number of factions, especially the Likud and Kulanu, that have MKs who make voting problems, and it's very difficult, on the verge of impossible, to run a coalition until the end of the term - but if that's what Netanyahu wants then, I wish him success," Shaked said at a conference at Bar Ilan.

On the decision of the Jewish Home to remain in the coalition: "We really had to decide whether to dismantle the government. After the press conference of the prime minister, Bennett and I thought that the state is not right at the moment to go to elections. We decided to give up."

"You have to know in life, even in politics, that you do not always get what you want," emphasized the justice minister.

She explained the background to the party's demand to appoint Bennett as defense minister. "After the resignation of the defense minister, we thought that the right person to receive the case was Naftali Bennett, who is doing a wonderful job at the Education Ministry," Shaked said, recalling that Bennett entered politics because of the Second Lebanon War, .