Watch: City of David proves Jerusalem is Jewish

Congresswoman Illeana Ros-Lehtinen (R: FL) gave a speech in the House of Representatives about her recent visit to the City of Jerusalem archaeological site in Jerusalem.

“I can think of no better place than the City of David to express that the United States knows what the Jewish people have known for 3,000 years, namely, that Jerusalem is the historic capital of Israel, a reality reinforced when the United States relocated its Embassy to Jerusalem earlier this year – and I call upon more countries to do the same.” Ros-Lehtinen told the House.

Ros-Lehtinen added: “This historic bond is most evidenced by the incredible discoveries unearthed in archaeological excavations throughout the City of David affirming the millennia-old connection of the Jewish people to Jerusalem, not as a matter of faith, but as a matter of historical fact – despite UNESCO’s ongoing, shameful efforts to declare otherwise.”

Representative Ros-Lehtinen concluded: “During the nearly three decades I have had the honor of serving in Congress, support for Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish State of Israel, has been bi-partisan. Today, I call upon my colleagues from both sides of the aisle, Republicans & Democrats alike, to ensure that never changes; to ensure that the historic bond between the Jewish people and Jerusalem remains undeniable.”

Ze’ev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs of the City of David Foundation, applauded the speech: “The City of David Foundation would like to personally and publicly thank Rep. Ros-Lehtinen for her decades of commitment to the Jewish State and unwavering support for the City of David and Jerusalem. Like the City of David; her words on the house floor were an inspiration to millions of people of faith worldwide.”