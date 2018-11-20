Smartphones attacked every 39 seconds

NetSpark moves to next level in protecting users by adding extended cyber protection to enable active protection from various attacks.

Nirit, a Raanana resident, turned pale when she saw the credit card bill of a $1,707 charge on her card. The shock was even greater when, before she could call the credit card company to find out what it was about, there was another $183 charge and shortly afterwards another charge of $556. Later, she discovered through the credit card company's security department that her credit details were stolen by hackers using spyware installed on her smartphone. Nirit joined the harsh statistics of tens of millions of computer and smartphone owners who fall victim to cyber crime all over the world.

IBM President and CEO of IBM Genie Rometty announced this year that cybercrime is the greatest threat to businesses today and to those who use smartphones and computers.

A new cyber attack takes place every 39 seconds on average, according to the Cybint News professional website in March 2018. Fraud and data theft from private customers rose by 23 percent over the previous year to more than $11.7 billion. Those affected by these attacks include businesses and individuals from whom account details, credit cards, and personal information are stolen, including passwords and images on the device. In many cases, the personal contents of your computer or smartphone are deleted or blocked, such as documents, phone numbers, emails, pictures, and more.

Victims of these attacks are not usually aware of the attack on their devices, due to the long period between the attack and its detection, which can last months.

Solution: NetSpark Cyber

For years, NetSpark has been a leader in developing filtering and data security technologies. The artificial intelligence technology used in NetSpark's applications for smartphones and computers is considered one of the most advanced in the world and enables general protection of the user with quality online content filtering.

NetSpark is now moving to the next level in protecting users. In recent months, NetSpark engineers have been working to add extended cyber protection to enable active protection from various attacks.

NetSpark Cyber ​​is working to prevent phishing attacks, which are attempts to steal sensitive information by phishing on the Internet. In such attacks, users steal personal information such as usernames, passwords, and financial details.

NetSpark Cyber ​​also contains anti-Malware protection that prevents downloading software designed to penetrate and damage your computer or smartphone. Such software, also known as malware, is used by hackers to gather sensitive information, access private computer networks, or to display unwanted advertising content without the user's knowledge.

NetSpark said the new cyber protection will be automatically activated in the next few days for all users at no cost and as part of NetSpark's service to all its customers.

If you do not already have NetSpark protection for your smartphone or computer, install now here.