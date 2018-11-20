1 wounded in Jerusalem stabbing attack

Authorities investigating whether stabbing in southern Jerusalem terrorist or criminal in nature.

A 30-year-old man was lightly injured in a stabbing incident on Tuesday afternoon at the entrance to Beit Jala, near Mount Gilo near Jerusalem.

The police and the IDF are investigating whether the attack was a terrorist incident or criminal in nature.

The stabber fled the scene and searches are being carried out for locating him.

The MDA team gave initial treatment to a man who was lightly injured and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, suffering from an internal injury.