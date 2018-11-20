Israeli firm Playtech expected to lose over betting machines

Israel firm Playtech is expected to see losses following the introduction of new laws for fixed odd betting machines. The company which designs the software, has over 35,000 machines based in bookmakers across the high street in the UK.

However, pressure from UK politicians and sports minister Tracey Crouch will see the maximum stake on the machines changed from £100 to just £2 per play. The games, which regularly include slots, roulette and blackjack allow you to wager up to £100 every 20 seconds, making it incredibly addictive and something that has generated the high street bookmakers over £1.3 billion in the last year.

Politician Tracey Crouch has been pushing heavily for the reform on the games, which will she calls the ‘crack cocaine’ of the high street. Whilst the £2 change was expected to start in October 2018, it was pushed back by an entire year – something that made the minister quit her post.

Crouch received a host of adulation from fellow MPs including Boris Johnson for ‘sticking up for her beliefs’ and the continued pressure has now pushed the law forward and will be in place from April 2019.

The machines are the creation of Teddy Sagi, one of Israel’s richest men, with a net worth of around $4.6 billion and his home in Herzliya is known to the be the most property in the country.

Sagi has a majority share in Playtech and the company receives a 9% commission from every bet placed by the fixed odd betting machines. Whilst the company is expected to lose £150m per year as a result of the new laws, it is unlikely to dent his vast wealth accumulated through property and other investments.

High street bookmakers have protested against the new laws. The games are usually bright, loud and unsupervised, meaning that they are low cost to run for betting stores and have huge returns. The result of the new decision could allegedly cost hundreds of UK jobs.

However, shareholders have welcomed the new and improved law to be more transparent and fair, with Ladbroke’s share price increasing 8% and William Hill’s up 2% upon hearing the news.

The main online casinos in the UK have a presence or headquarters in Israel include 888 Casino, Winner and William Hill.