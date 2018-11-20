Police officer stabbed by knife-wielding man in Brussels

Victim suffers minor neck wounds. Attacker reportedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar.' Police: 'Too early to say anything' about incident.

A man stabbed a police officer with a knife Tuesday morning in the Ixelle area of Brussels, Belgium, officials confirmed.

According to RT, the attacker reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the stabbing, suggesting the incident was a Muslim terror attack. However, a police spokesperson said it was “too early to say anything about” the incident, and that the attacker’s motives still needed to be investigated.

Officials cited by RTBF said the officer suffered minor neck wounds in the attack. The stabber was wounded in the chest after one of the victim’s colleagues opened fire on him.

Interior Minister Jan Jambon responded to the incident, saying that police were “once again the victim of a cowardly attack.”

In September, a police officer was stabbed in the head outside a shelter used by migrants in the Maximilien Park in Brussels.

Last year, a machete-wielding man was shot and killed after he charged security personnel in Brussels while shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The ISIS terror group later claimed that the 30-year-old Somali national was a member of the organization.