'Hamas toppled Defense Min. - should we let them topple gov't?'

Rabbi Chaim Druckman, head of Yeshivat Or Etzion and chairman of the Yeshivot and Ulpanot Bnei Akiva, responded to the decision of the Jewish Home not to dismantle the government.



In an interview with Reshet Bet, Rabbi Druckman refused to comment on a report from Hahadashot, according to which the head of the National Security Council visited his home on behalf of Netanyahu in order to present him with information that would contribute to ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked remaining in the government.



"My opinion is that it is in the interest of the State of Israel that there be no elections. It’s enough that Hamas celebrates their removal of a defense minister in Israel - should they also be able to celebrate overthrowing a government? There was no room now to dismantle a government. It must be maintained and grow stronger.”

Rabbi Druckman refused to talk about his conversations with Bennett. "I say this to the public, I say it to everyone. That's my opinion. I think also in terms of what can still be done during this term, we need a right-wing government and it should continue.”



"I have a connection with the head of the National Security Council. I think he is serious and does his job faithfully, but I will not tell the public what I'm talking about with anyone," added the elder Religious Zionist rabbi.