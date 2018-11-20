Jewish settlement pioneer unfazed by terrorist threats

Moshe Zar responds to indictment of Palestinian Arab who plotted to kill him. "I feel great. Our best revenge is to continue to build."

Moshe Zar, one of the renowned pioneers of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria, on Monday responded to the indictment of a Palestinian Arab from Qalqilya over a plot to kill him and Daniella Weiss.

“I feel great. I am not concerned. Terrorists are going after me and luckily they are getting caught,” Zar, a veteran activist who has spearheaded efforts to redeem land from Palestinian Arabs, told Arutz Sheva.

Zar also explained why harming him would only cause the terrorists dissatisfaction. "I have prepared a will for my sons and daughters, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren, and for the entire world. I told them: ‘If they murder me, do not conquer villages and kill Arabs. My revenge is to build five communities in my name and in my memory.’”

"Just as we asked when they murdered Gilad our son, that they establish six communities in his memory, and I still ask them to let us finish the six communities in memory of Gilad, so do I hope that if God forbid they succeed in murdering me, that my family be permitted to establish five communities in my memory,” he continued. The community of Havat Gilad is named after Zar’s son.

Zar opined that the biggest revenge in the face of terrorism is to continue to build in Judea and Samaria.

"It does not matter who the prime minister is and who the defense minister is. Our sweet revenge is to continue to build. When the other side that wants to murder us realizes that we decided that whoever is murdered will be avenged in the form of settlement, perhaps they would have the sense to understand that they should not murder us.”