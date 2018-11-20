Danon calls on UN to pass a resolution condemning Hamas

US to present resolution at UN condemning Hamas. Danon: Time for moral majority of the UN to stand with us against Hamas and its terrorism.

When the UN General Assembly meets at the end of the month for the anniversary of UN Resolution 181 (1947), Israel will call for UN member states to condemn Hamas and label it a terrorist organization.

A forthcoming US resolution will condemn Hamas for repeatedly firing rockets indiscriminately into Israel, for diverting resources to construct military infrastructure, including terror tunnels, and will demand Hamas cease all violent activity, among other calls to action.

The United States, Israel, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the European Union have labeled Hamas, in whole or in part, a terrorist organization.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, commented on Monday that “it is time for the moral majority of the United Nations to take action, and to stand with us against Hamas and its terrorism.”

Ambassador Danon continued, "This effort underscores the efforts US Ambassador Nikki Haley has taken to help us bring the truth to the UN, and shine a light on Hamas and Iranian terror activities. It is time for the UN to label Hamas as a terrorist organization, once and for all."

Earlier on Monday, Haley slammed the UN Security Council for focusing on Israel's response to the nearly 500 rockets and mortars which were fired at the Jewish State by Gaza terrorists last week, while ignoring the rocket attacks and several foiled Iranian plots to murder dissidents in Europe.

“Yes, Israel launched airstrikes on military posts, weapons depots, and intelligence assets in Gaza. But it did so in response to over 400 rockets and mortars that were fired indiscriminately from Gaza into Israel,” Haley pointed out.

“Neighborhoods were targeted. A bus was bombed by an anti-tank missile. Families were forced into bomb shelters to escape the barrage. Even if you accept Hamas’ excuse that it launched its missiles in response to an Israeli covert operation, you cannot escape the fact that the Gaza militants targeted civilians in response. Their actions were not actions of a nation exercising self-defense, but of a terrorist group seizing a pretext to kill civilians. You also cannot escape the fact that the group responsible for the rocket attacks – Palestinian Islamic Jihad – is an Iranian supported group. The PIJ is yet another terrorist proxy that Iran calls on to stoke violence and instability in the region. And these missing facts are crucial,” she added.

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors last week to discuss the escalation of violence in Gaza but there was no agreement on how to address the crisis.

Before the discussion began, Danon played the “Red Alert” air raid siren which is sounded in southern Israel whenever Gaza terrorists fire rockets at the region.

"Every time Hamas shoots a rocket - children at school, adults at work, families all over the country hear this," Danon said, adding, "Think of the children running fearfully into bomb shelters.”

"Certain morally bankrupt members of the Security Council will jump to blame Israel, and others who pretend to be objective will call for restraint on both sides. But let me be clear: there is no 'both sides'. There is Hamas that attacks and fires over 460 missiles at civilians, and there is Israel that protects its people. The Security Council must condemn Hamas for its aggressive assault and finally designate it as a terrorist organization," the ambassador added.

Last Monday, Danon called on the Security Council to condemn the firing of hundreds of rockets from Gaza at Israel.