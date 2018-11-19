'IDF soldiers fear no one'

PM Netanyahu slams Minister Bennett for saying IDF soldiers more afraid of military prosecutor than Hamas leader.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Education Minister Naftali Bennett for saying that IDF officers are more concerned with the military prosecutor than with the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

"IDF soldiers are not afraid of anyone," Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account Monday.

Bennett made the statement during the announcement that he and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked would remain in the government.

""We impose legal and perceptual restraints on our soldiers," he said, adding that "our soldiers are more afraid of prosecutors than of Yahya Sinwar."

"We have moved from acting decisively against the enemy to containing the enemy."

Bennett's remarks drew a harsh response from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who said: "The Military Advocate General's Office, headed by the Military Advocate General, Major General Sharon Afek, is working tirelessly to provide the IDF with the legal framework necessary to exert its military power to defeat our enemies, in compliance with the provisions of the law. The Attorney General supports their important work."

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot said in response to Bennett's statement by saying that he "is proud of the IDF fighters who are on their guard, are acting with determination and with great commitment in all sectors of the fighting and are defending the residents of the State of Israel."

"The Military Advocate General's Office is part of the IDF's strength and helps him shoulder to shoulder with the commanders and fighters to realize the operational mission and win the war. Major General Sharon Afek fulfills his duties with professionalism and excellence, which is highly respected in the IDF and beyond. The IDF must be left out of any political debate," Eizenkot added.