'Bennett, Shaked stuck to their seats at any cost'

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu at the opening of the Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting Monday and said there was no security incident to prevent the elections.

"I was amazed to hear about the imminent campaign," he said. "This government is not concerned about security but merely in its own survival."

Later, Lieberman attacked Minister Bennett's remarks that IDF soldiers are more afraid of the Military Advocate General than of the leader of Hamas. "Bennett's assault on the Military Advocate General's Office is lawlessness."

"I listened to the ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked. There is no connection to responsibility or security Bennett and Shaked stuck to their seats at any cost," added Lieberman.