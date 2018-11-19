Suspected mob hit in central Israel

Man fatally shot dead in his car in Holon. Police suspect mob behind killing.

The forty-two year old male with gunshot wounds found in his vehicle was pronounced dead on Monday morning on HaHistadrut Street in Holon.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team attempted resuscitation, but were forced to declare his death.

MDA Paramedic Naami Zvi said of the situation, "When we got to the location we saw a vehicle on the sidewalk. Inside lay a male of about forty years of age with gunshot wounds. Upon closer inspection, we saw that there was no sign of life and were forced to declare his death. In addition, we treated nearby children for shock."

"In the city of Holon, police responded to a shooting incident. A man was shot while in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene," a police foreign press spokesperson said.

A preliminary police investigation into the incident suggested that the incident was criminal in nature, and not related to terrorism.

In the initial examination, two motorcyclists were seen carrying handguns approaching the Mazda the victim was driving. The two approached the car window, shot the victim at close range, and immediately fled the scene.

A large police force was deployed to the area and checkpoints were set up at the entrances to Holon in an attempt to capture the shooters