'We bring leaders to Israel to deal with 21st century issues'

Organizer of Jerusalem Leaders Summit says Israel 'great place' for addressing issues of the modern world.

Joel Anand Samy, senior adviser for strategic outreach at The Heritage Foundation and co-founder of the International Leaders Summit, helped organize the third annual Jerusalem Leaders Summit which is taking place this week.

"Our focus is to be able to expand markets, advance trade, and secure peace through strength," Samy told Arutz Sheva.

"We are delighted that Governor Phil Bryant is here from the State of Mississippi with a trade delegation in building economic and security partnerships here in the State of Israel.

"The International Leaders summit has been focused on raising the importance addressing the challenges and opportunities of the twenty-first century. We are bringing experts together, but also policy makers, legislators, and those that are in government, business, and media, to focus on principle solutions, and it's a great place to be here in Israel.

"We believe that's it's important to bring leaders from America, Europe, Britain, and India right here in Israel to be able to discuss these issues."