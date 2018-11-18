'Destroy terrorist's house - completely'

Families of two murdered in Barkan industrial zone demand orders be changed following indictment of the terrorist's mother and brother.

On Sunday, Attorney Michael Litvak sent a letter to Attorney General Mandelblit, to the legal adviser for Judea and Samaria, to the Prime Minister and to the General of Central Command. The letter was sent on behalf of the families of the two murdered in the Barkan industial zone terror attack, Ziv Hajbi and Kim Yehezkel.

On the seventh of last month, a terrorist, a worker at a factory in the Barkan industrial zone, shot three workers, murdering the two and injuring a 54-year-old woman.

Since then, the terrorist is still at large, but family members and friends of the terrorist were arrested. It recently came to light that the mother and brother of the terrorist knew of his intention and could have averted the attack by letting officials know.

On November 6th, the order to demolish the home only included the first two floors where the terrorist resided. It did not include the third, where the brother lived.

In the letter, the Attorney Litvak requested a change in the demolition order to the terrorist's house, including the third floor, where his brother lived.

"The IDF had stated initially that the brother had no connection to the attack. It was only at the end of last week that an indictment was brought against the mother and brother of the terrorist for not preventing the attack and interfering with the investigation. Therefore," the lawyer said, "there is no doubt that there is a direct connection."

Litvak added, "I ask to submit a request for the Supreme Court to cancel out it's original order (regarding the old demolition order issued) in order to allow additional time after a renewed mapping and issuance of an updated demolition order.

According to Litvak, if the Supreme Court hearing was to be held, it would no longer be possible to change the demolition order.

In addition, Litvak demanded that Regulation 157 be applied to the Defense Regulations and "order the deportation of the terrorist's mother and father who knew of his intentions."

"I would also like to clarify," Litvak added, "why Regulation 157, which permits the expulsion of terrorists and has been approved by the Supreme Court Justice countless times, is not implemented today."