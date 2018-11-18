Duvi Honig and Bet El Dinner

Recently named Senior Co-Chairman of the 36th Annual Bet El Gala Dinner, Duvi Honig has secured NJ Congressman Chris Smith – recent author of the timely “Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism Act” – to address the Dinner’s guests. Honig is Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, a global umbrella of businesses of all sizes, bridging the highest echelons of the business and governmental worlds together stimulating economic opportunity and positively affecting public policy of governments around the world.

This will be Honig’s third year of involvement with the Bet El Dinner, collaborating often with Dr. Joe Frager – the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce Executive VP of Public Policy and 2017 Bet El Dinner honoree – on activism projects that benefit all denominations and sectors of Jewish society. When asked what inspired him to become involved in the Dinner, Honig replied, “Even though I wear a black hat, I love every Jew. We’re all Am Yisrael and we’re all united together, regardless of religious or political affiliation. Bet El Institutions is building something great in Samaria – they have a thriving yeshiva, they put out Arutz Sheva, and have many other vital initiatives as well – it is important to support their work.”

Chairman of the Board Eugen Gluck will reside over the 36th Bet El Gala Dinner, which is the largest dinner for a pro-Israel institution in New York. The Dinner will be held at the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan on Sunday evening December 2, 2018. Those wishing to attend or support Bet El by placing an ad in the Dinner’s journal can register and/or place an ad here.

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is well known for its work in fighting anti-Semitism globally and supporting the communities of Judea and Samaria. It engaged in decisive lobbying efforts to gain bipartisan support for the appointment of US Ambassador David Friedman, also former President of American Friends of Bet El Institutions. A close friend of Ambassador Friedman, Honig was one of 50 guests who witnessed his swearing in ceremony at the White House, having first gotten to know him at a Bet El Dinner.

Last year, Honig served as Co-Chairman of the 2017 Bet El Dinner, which honored former Congressman Ron DeSantis and National Security Advisor John Bolton as its Guest Speakers. DeSantis, who together with Bolton held the hearing on Capitol Hill last November testifying to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, was elected last night as Governor of Florida.

When Honig was 13, he arrived in Israel for the first time and decided to stay by himself to live and learn there. He spent several years learning in yeshivot around the country before returning to the United States with his wife.