Iranian official: Hamas' rockets foiled Israel's dreams

Hamas’ recent rocket barrage foiled Israeli dreams for normalized ties with Arab states, the adviser to the Iranian Speaker of Parliament said on Saturday, according to i24news.

“This [Hamas missile strikes] shows that normalization of Arab-Israeli relations, declarations of Quds [Jerusalem] as the Israeli capital and the [US-led] ‘Deal of the Century’ are dreams that will not come true and the Zionist regime will not attain them,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace “only seems practical on paper,” Abdollahian argued.

Gaza terrorists fired nearly 500 rockets and mortars toward southern Israel starting on Sunday night and until Tuesday afternoon. One person was killed and over 50 injured from rocket and mortar strikes, and a number of private homes were struck during the onslaught.

The IDF retaliated by attacking multi-story buildings used for Hamas' terror purposes in Gaza.

Abdollahian has threatened Israel in the past, including last month when he threatened that Iran would raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground if Israel “carries out even the smallest mistake” against the Islamic Republic.

Earlier this year, Abdollahian organized a festival, called the “International Hourglass Festival”, celebrating what he called the “imminent collapse” of the “Zionist regime of Israel”.